Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 506 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 87,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.04. The stock had a trading volume of 33,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,078. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.98. The company has a market capitalization of $176.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.