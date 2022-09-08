Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 7,984 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,984 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after buying an additional 1,533,890 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,257,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.18. 7,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,894. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

