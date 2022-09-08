Particl (PART) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,459.00

Particl (PART) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 51.6% lower against the dollar. Particl has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $2,459.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001108 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008867 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,426,714 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

