PARTS iD (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Shares Down 8.7%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.19. 43,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 41,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

PARTS iD Stock Up 0.9 %

About PARTS iD

(Get Rating)

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

