PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$26.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.30 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.15. 33,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,477. The firm has a market cap of $96.19 million, a P/E ratio of -513.49 and a beta of 0.36. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is currently -2,197.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PCTEL in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCTEL stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of PCTEL worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

