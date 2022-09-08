Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Raised to GBX 900 at Morgan Stanley

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 975 ($11.78) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $849.17.

Shares of Pearson stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Pearson has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pearson by 795.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 903,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pearson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

