Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 178,005 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,005 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 1.77% of 89bio worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of 89bio by 477.6% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 122,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 70,489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 144,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETNB shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on 89bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 89bio to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on 89bio from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,816,900 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,782,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,628,474.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $4.75 on Thursday. 89bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $96.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Equities analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

