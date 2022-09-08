Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,785,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 140,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $36.21 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

