Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SGOL opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

