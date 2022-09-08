Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

