PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.9%.

Shares of PFLT opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $559.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

