PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.9%.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.64. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.
