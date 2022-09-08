Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.41-$1.48 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRDO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $10.84. 7,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.89.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,279,000 after purchasing an additional 283,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 84,460 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

