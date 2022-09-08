Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 0.92. Perrigo has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -148.57%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 25,300.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at $176,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

