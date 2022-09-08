Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 11th.

Perseus Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Insider Activity at Perseus Mining

In other Perseus Mining news, insider Jeffrey Quartermaine bought 127,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.66 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$210,946.16 ($147,514.80). Insiders acquired 149,076 shares of company stock worth $244,066 over the last three months.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

