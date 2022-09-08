Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 116.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.71. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $36.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,281 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,530 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.