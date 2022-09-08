PhoenixDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $553,528.11 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $553,528.11 and approximately $667,328.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,332.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00038573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00134650 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022762 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,500,000 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

