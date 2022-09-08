PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PCN opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.