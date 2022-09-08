PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

PDI opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,521,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

