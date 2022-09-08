PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2022

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDIGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

PDI opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,521,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.