PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
PDI opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $27.99.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
