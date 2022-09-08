PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:PHK opened at $5.15 on Thursday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
