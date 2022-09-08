PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PHK opened at $5.15 on Thursday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 46.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.