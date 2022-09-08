PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

PMF opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 128,820 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

