Pivot Token Reaches Market Cap of $137,526.15 (PVT)

Pivot Token (PVT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a market cap of $137,526.15 and approximately $787,058.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,202.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004338 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005356 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002663 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00038282 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00134884 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022915 BTC.
Pivot Token Profile
Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about.
Pivot Token Coin Trading
