Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 4500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Playfair Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.28 million and a PE ratio of -3.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

Playfair Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playfair Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playfair Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.