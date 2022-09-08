PolkaDomain (NAME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29.00

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. PolkaDomain has a market capitalization of $152,731.08 and approximately $29.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolkaDomain has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolkaDomain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00038157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,567.71 or 0.99556588 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00038821 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

NAME is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2021. PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain. PolkaDomain’s official website is polkadomain.org.

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polka.Domain is en route to creating an accessible and user-friendly platform for all crypto holders, enabling users to move assets flawlessly across various networks, driving mainstream adoption while upholding the blockchain security standards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaDomain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaDomain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.