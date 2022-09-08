Polkamarkets Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for $0.0631 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $5.59 million and $261,005.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,555,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

