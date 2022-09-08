Polkastarter Market Cap Hits $49.92 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (POLS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Polkastarter coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $49.92 million and $2.77 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polkastarter

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,221,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token.

Polkastarter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

