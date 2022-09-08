PooCoin (POOCOIN) Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week

PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. One PooCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PooCoin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. PooCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.00578741 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00866764 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017153 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022107 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000316 BTC.
About PooCoin
PooCoin’s total supply is 5,088,921 coins. PooCoin’s official Twitter account is @poocoin_token.
PooCoin Coin Trading
