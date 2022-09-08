Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Up 0.8 %

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $28.81.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.