PowerPool (CVP) Price Up 2.2% This Week

PowerPool (CVP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. PowerPool has a market cap of $13.72 million and $6.49 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,320.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00067147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00071229 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005812 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00085741 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

CVP is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,085,430 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp.

PowerPool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

