PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Partners

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 3.4 %

PPG stock opened at $127.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.10. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

PPG Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.