PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Trading Up 0.4%

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 80,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.90 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

