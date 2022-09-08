Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121.00 million-$129.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.27 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Proto Labs to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.47. 8,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,166. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $79.27. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after buying an additional 179,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,693,000 after acquiring an additional 137,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 108,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proto Labs

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.