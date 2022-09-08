PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.79 billion-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.23 billion. PVH also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.15 EPS.

PVH Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE PVH traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.96. 102,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PVH has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PVH to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on PVH to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PVH by 564.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 100.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 18.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 50,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 67.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 38,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 600,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after purchasing an additional 27,019 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

