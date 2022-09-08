Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helen of Troy in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. CL King cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Shares of HELE opened at $121.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $119.00 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 152.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 166.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

