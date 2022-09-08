QuarkChain (QKC) Price Up 13.7% Over Last Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 19% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $72.40 million and $13.09 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,308.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00037658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00134705 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022777 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

