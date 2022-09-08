Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$75.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.28 million.

Radware stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 171.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 1.07. Radware has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.68 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth $288,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Radware in the second quarter worth $223,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 19.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

