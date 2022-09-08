Rage Fan (RAGE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23,741.00

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $96,994.98 and approximately $23,741.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,840.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,741.61 or 0.08997708 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00867193 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017392 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022166 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.
Rage Fan Profile
Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.
Rage Fan Coin Trading
