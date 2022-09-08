Rage Fan (RAGE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23,741.00

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $96,994.98 and approximately $23,741.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,840.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,741.61 or 0.08997708 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00867193 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017392 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022166 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

