Raymond James Lowers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $360.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HUBS. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.17.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS opened at $292.30 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $257.21 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at $205,578,573.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at $205,578,573.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,886,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $53,395,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,600,000 after acquiring an additional 139,047 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

