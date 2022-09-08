Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) in the last few weeks:

9/8/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.33 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $197.00 to $65.00.

8/29/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.67 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.33.

8/16/2022 – Nasdaq is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.33 price target on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.67 to $68.33. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/21/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.33 to $62.67.

7/21/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $67.33.

7/19/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.67 to $65.67. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.67 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.33 to $58.33.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.09. 2,154,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,396. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,908. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

