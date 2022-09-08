Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) in the last few weeks:

  • 9/8/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.33 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/30/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $197.00 to $65.00.
  • 8/29/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/19/2022 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.67 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.33.
  • 8/16/2022 – Nasdaq is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.33 price target on the stock.
  • 8/12/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.67 to $68.33. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/21/2022 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 7/21/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.33 to $62.67.
  • 7/21/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $67.33.
  • 7/19/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.67 to $65.67. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/14/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.67 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/13/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.33 to $58.33.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.09. 2,154,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,396. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,908. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

