Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TJX Companies (TJX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX):

8/19/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $65.00.

8/18/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $72.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

8/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/2/2022 – TJX Companies is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2022 – TJX Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/28/2022 – TJX Companies was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $67.00.

7/18/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $66.47. 341,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,362,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,093 shares of company stock worth $6,507,450. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

