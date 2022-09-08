Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nordson (NDSN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) in the last few weeks:

9/1/2022 – Nordson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/24/2022 – Nordson had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $232.00 to $271.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Nordson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/23/2022 – Nordson had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $265.00 to $270.00.

8/11/2022 – Nordson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/16/2022 – Nordson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.65. 1,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,504. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Nordson Co alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nordson by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,792,000 after acquiring an additional 306,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.