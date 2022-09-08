Red Cat (RCAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, September 12th.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 181.83%.

RCAT opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Red Cat has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The firm has a market cap of $139.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of -0.13.

In other Red Cat news, CEO Jeffrey M. Thompson bought 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $25,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,699,068 shares in the company, valued at $27,429,986.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCAT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Cat in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Red Cat by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Red Cat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.

