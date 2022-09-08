Red River Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Red River Bancshares has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Red River Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $369.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88. Red River Bancshares has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $57.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 32.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRBI. Stephens boosted their price objective on Red River Bancshares from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Red River Bancshares by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red River Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.