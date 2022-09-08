Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Red River Bancshares has a payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Red River Bancshares Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $369.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.63. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 32.35%. Research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRBI shares. TheStreet upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens raised their target price on Red River Bancshares from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Featured Articles

