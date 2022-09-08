Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Market Cap Reaches $870,572.69

Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a market capitalization of $870,572.69 and approximately $221,098.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,345.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.27 or 0.09042839 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001742 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00874175 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017404 BTC.
About Redpanda Earth
The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken. Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken.
Redpanda Earth Coin Trading
