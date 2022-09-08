Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.84.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 18.8 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $112.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $708.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,729,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,687. The stock has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $605.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $635.11.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,343.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.