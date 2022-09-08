Relite Finance (RELI) Trading 100% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Relite Finance (RELI) traded down 95.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded down 100% against the dollar. Relite Finance has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $167.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relite Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,345.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.27 or 0.09042839 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001742 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00874175 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017404 BTC.
Relite Finance Coin Profile
Relite Finance’s total supply is 71,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,504,430 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance.
Buying and Selling Relite Finance
Receive News & Updates for Relite Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relite Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.