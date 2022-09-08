Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September 8th (ADM, ATDRY, BEN, CDLX, CFRUY, CHD, CSOHF, FIS, FRPT, GSK)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, September 8th:
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.
Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Clas Ohlson (OTCMKTS:CSOHF) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $88.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $96.00.
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
GSK (NYSE:GSK) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.
Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.
ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.
Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an underweight rating.
Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.
SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $51.00.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $57.00.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $82.00.
Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
