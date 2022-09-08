Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bunzl (BNZL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bunzl (LON: BNZL) in the last few weeks:

9/2/2022 – Bunzl had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,935 ($35.46) price target on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/30/2022 – Bunzl had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/23/2022 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/2/2022 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/11/2022 – Bunzl had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,935 ($35.46) price target on the stock.

Bunzl Stock Performance

BNZL stock remained flat at GBX 2,867 ($34.64) during trading on Thursday. 517,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,486. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,981.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,912.26. The firm has a market cap of £9.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,171.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bunzl plc has a one year low of GBX 2,363 ($28.55) and a one year high of GBX 3,249 ($39.26).

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 17.30 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunzl

In other Bunzl news, insider Pamela Kirby acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,924 ($35.33) per share, for a total transaction of £52,632 ($63,595.94).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

