Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.4 %

QSR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.58. 1,279,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,139. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $65.64.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

