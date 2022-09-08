Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.4 %
QSR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.58. 1,279,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,139. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $65.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
